South Africa: Upington City Crowned 2023 ABC Motsepe National Playoffs Champions

11 June 2023
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Goals from Wille Nel,Dellmico Malgas and Malakia Sefoli gave 'Bafana Ba Gucci' tournament bragging rights and they also walked away with the R1 250 000 first prize. Runners-up Orbit TVET College received R600 000.

Both teams gained promotion to the 2023/24 ABC Motsepe League Championship after winning their semi-finals.

The Player of the Tournament award went to Orbit TVET College's Atisang Batsi.

Top Goalscorers of the #ABCMotsepeNationalPlayoffs 2023 - Willie Nel (Upington City) and Thobani Mthembu (Umsinga United

Referees of the Final

MAHLATSI Lehlohonolo

MOTAUNG Ramahadi

TSIKANE Lebogang

MABILU Korkie

Match Commisioner BOODHOO Neermal

Runners Up of #ABCMOTSEPENATIONALPLAYOFFS2023- Orbit TVET College

Champions 🏆 of #ABCMOTSEPENATIONALPLAYOFFS2023 - Upington City

