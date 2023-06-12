South Africa: Upington City Crowned 2023 ABC Motsepe National Playoffs Champions

Goals from Wille Nel,Dellmico Malgas and Malakia Sefoli gave 'Bafana Ba Gucci' tournament bragging rights and they also walked away with the R1 250 000 first prize. Runners-up Orbit TVET College received R600 000.
Both teams gained promotion to the 2023/24 ABC Motsepe League Championship after winning their semi-finals.
The Player of the Tournament award went to Orbit TVET College's Atisang Batsi.
Top Goalscorers of the #ABCMotsepeNationalPlayoffs 2023 - Willie Nel (Upington City) and Thobani Mthembu (Umsinga United
Referees of the Final
MAHLATSI Lehlohonolo
MOTAUNG Ramahadi
TSIKANE Lebogang
MABILU Korkie
Match Commisioner BOODHOO Neermal
Runners Up of #ABCMOTSEPENATIONALPLAYOFFS2023- Orbit TVET College
Champions 🏆 of #ABCMOTSEPENATIONALPLAYOFFS2023 - Upington City