Algeria: Baccalaureate - Belaabed Officially Kicks Off Examination From Ouargla

11 June 2023
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Ouargla (Algeria) — The minister of National Education, Abdelhakim Belaabed, on Sunday in Ouargla, officially kicked off the Baccalaureate examination (June 2023).

At Shaheed Merkhoufi Hocine examination centre, in the city of Ifri, Ouargla (800-km south of Ouargla), Belaabed accompanied by the wali (governor) of the province of Ouargla, Mustapha Aghamir, opened the envelopes containing the Arabic language and literature examination subject, in the field of electrical engineering.

Representatives of National Education social partners attended the ceremony.

There are 241 examinees, from five different fields of study, in every examination centre, according to the ministerial delegation.

In the province of Ouargla, 11,141 examinees, including 5,292 independent candidates, are sitting for the Baccalaureate in 42 examination centres, supervised by 4,280 exam proctors, according to the figures of the provincial Education Department.

A total of 790,515 examinees, including 269,539 independent candidates, in 2,674 examination centres are sitting for the baccalaureate (June 11-15) nationwide, in six fields of study, namely science of nature and life, mathematics, technical mathematics, management and economics, foreign languages and philosophy.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.