Algeria: Baccalaureate - Belaabed Officially Kicks Off Examination From Ouargla

Ouargla (Algeria) — The minister of National Education, Abdelhakim Belaabed, on Sunday in Ouargla, officially kicked off the Baccalaureate examination (June 2023).

At Shaheed Merkhoufi Hocine examination centre, in the city of Ifri, Ouargla (800-km south of Ouargla), Belaabed accompanied by the wali (governor) of the province of Ouargla, Mustapha Aghamir, opened the envelopes containing the Arabic language and literature examination subject, in the field of electrical engineering.

Representatives of National Education social partners attended the ceremony.

There are 241 examinees, from five different fields of study, in every examination centre, according to the ministerial delegation.

In the province of Ouargla, 11,141 examinees, including 5,292 independent candidates, are sitting for the Baccalaureate in 42 examination centres, supervised by 4,280 exam proctors, according to the figures of the provincial Education Department.

A total of 790,515 examinees, including 269,539 independent candidates, in 2,674 examination centres are sitting for the baccalaureate (June 11-15) nationwide, in six fields of study, namely science of nature and life, mathematics, technical mathematics, management and economics, foreign languages and philosophy.