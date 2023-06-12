Morocco: HRH Prince Moulay Rachid Chairs Award Ceremony of 22nd Hassan II Trophy for Traditional Equestrian Arts 'Tbourida'

Rabat — His Royal Highness Prince Moulay Rachid presided, on Sunday in Rabat, over the award ceremony of the 22nd Hassan II Trophy for Traditional Equestrian Arts "Tbourida", which is part of the 2023 Moroccan Championship.

This edition was held from June 05 to 11 at the Royal Complex for Equestrian Sports and Tbourida in Dar Es Salam, under the High Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI.

On his arrival at the Royal Complex for Equestrian Sports and Tbourida in Dar Es Salam, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid was welcomed by Moulay Abdellah Alaoui, President of the Royal Moroccan Federation for Equestrian Sports (FRMSE).

After reviewing a section of the Auxiliary Forces that paid the honors, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid was greeted by the Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sports Chakib Benmoussa, the Minister of Agriculture, Fishing, Rural Development and Water and Forests Mohamed Sadiki, and the Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid.

His Royal Highness was also greeted by the President of the Moroccan National Olympic Committee Fayçal Laraichi, the Wali of the Rabat-Salé-Kenitra region Mohamed El Yacoubi, members of the FRMSE federal board, sponsors and many other personalities.

Then, under the ovations of the large crowd at the Royal Complex for Equestrian Sports and Tbourida in Dar Es-Salam, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid took his place in the tent of honor, from where His Royal Highness watched the final of the Hassan II Trophy for Traditional Equestrian Arts.

At the end of this prestigious competition, organized by the FRMSE, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid presented the medals for the "seniors" event of the 22nd Hassan II Trophy for Traditional Equestrian Arts "Tbourida". The gold medal went to Moqaddem Harit El Yousfi's troop from the Casablanca-Settat/El Jadida region, ahead of Hamid Serfak's troop from the Marrakech-Safi/Youssoufia region, while third place went to Moqaddem Oussama El Assri's troop from the Casablanca-Settat/Mohammedia region.

His Royal Highness also presented the medals for the junior event. The gold medal went to the Sorba of Moqaddem Ayman Id Salem (Marrakech-Safi/Tahannaout region), while the silver and bronze medals went to the Sorbas of Mohamed Gharrabou (Beni Mellal-Khenifra/Beni Mellal region) and Badr Zouraizae (Casablanca-Settat/Mohammedia region) respectively.

HRH Prince Moulay Rachid then posed for a souvenir photo with the winning riders in the junior and senior categories. His Royal Highness also posed for a photo-souvenir with the Moqaddems of the various Sorbas who took part in the 22nd Hassan II Trophy for Traditional Equestrian Arts "Tbourida".

The Sorbas are graded according to criteria set by judges from the Royal Moroccan Federation for Equestrian Sports, which take into account the unity of the riders' movements, the rhythm of the gallop, the movement of the rifles, the timing of the shot, the traditional dress and the saddle.

Riders are also graded on the degree of coordination and communication, control of the horse, as well as the general gait of both rider and horse.

The title of the 21st edition was won by the Sorba of Moqaddem Maher El Bachir (Casablanca-Settat region) in the senior category and the Sorba of Moqaddem Ossama El Aoussi (Marrakech-Safi region) in the junior category.