Namibia: Oryx and Scania Make N$1.4 Million Solar Move

Oryx Properties and long-term tenant Scania Namibia installed 218 state-of-the-art solar panels on the roof of the Scania building in the Northern Industrial area, representing a substantial investment of N$ 1.4 million.

The newly installed solar panels, with a total capacity of 91Kwatt, are set to transform energy consumption at the Scania facility. By harnessing the power of the sun, the solar panels will generate clean and renewable electricity, significantly reducing the reliance on conventional energy sources. This sustainable energy solution aligns perfectly with the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategies of both Oryx Properties and Scania Namibia. Clifford Marchbank, managing director of Scania Namibia expressed his excitement and stated that he was grateful for the opportunity to partner with Oryx Properties on this initiative. "One of the key benefits of this eco-friendly initiative is its positive impact on electricity costs. We project that we will save more than 50% on our current monthly electricity bill, marking a significant step towards operational efficiency. During daylight hours, the solar panels will fully cover all the electricity requirements of the Scania facility. Plans are already in motion to incorporate advanced battery storage systems and capacitors, ensuring uninterrupted power supply, even during night-time operations."

Marchbank mentioned that the unit price of electricity was poised to increase significantly over the next few years. To mitigate the ever-increasing costs, Scania Namibia has also replaced conventional lights with LED as these use a lot less electricity. "Our objective is to contribute towards electricity and water conservation, recognising the scarcity of these resources in the southern Africa region. Consequently, we are also looking at bringing in Euro 5 trucks and finalising the water recycling system in the wash bays - all initiatives that talk to our sustainability strategy."

Conrad van der Westhuizen, asset manager at Oryx Properties advised that the introduction of solar energy at the Scania facility not only promoted sustainability but also demonstrated a shared commitment to environmental responsibility by Oryx Properties and Scania Namibia. "By embracing renewable energy sources, we are actively contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions and mitigating the impact on the planet. This partnership between Oryx Properties and Scania Namibia signifies our dedication to sustainable business practices and showcases our joint effort to create a greener future."