Ethiopia: More Than U.S.$83 Million Earned From Electricity Export to Neighboring Countries

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has earned over 83 million USD from electricity export to neighboring countries, Ethiopian Electric Power disclosed.

Ethiopian Electric Power Communication Director, Moges Mekonnen told ENA that out of the electricity generated in the past ten months of the Ethiopian Fiscal Year, 12126 Gigawatt has been sold.

The neighboring countries Djibouti, Kenya, and Sudan purchased the electric power.

The sales performance has shown 26 percent growth when compared to the same period last year.

The communication director stated that the country has also earned over 14 billion Birr from domestic power sales.

"Out of the generated electricity, we sold 12,126 GWh, which is close to 85 percent, and it shows 26 percent increase in GWh compared to last year. Early this year, we planned to earn 20.6 billion Birr, considering the energy we delivered to users. Domestic electricity sale reached 14.07 billion Birr."

According to Moges, around 83.066 million USD was obtained from electricity sale to Kenya, Djibouti and Sudan.

Pointing out that electricity infrastructure damage and looting were rampant during the devastating war in the northern part of the country, he said the government has been successful in rebuilding and restoring electricity services in many parts of Ethiopia, working in cooperation with stakeholders and partners.

The communication director further pointed out that the completion of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) will especially be a great additional power source to fulfill the rapidly growing domestic demand and the demand from neighboring countries for electricity supply.