Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah - Service Delivery Will Win Votes

Eenhana — Swapo party vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said the party is facing a big battle in the coming 2024 presidential election and, therefore, urged the party's members to work hard to claim back what they lost during the last elections.

"The biggest task ahead of us is the 2024 presidential and national assembly elections and the 2025 regional and municipal elections. We need to start working hard for unity before things get tough," she urged.

Nandi-Ndaitwah was speaking at the Swapo rally that took place on Saturday at Eenhana in the Ohangwena region.

She said she is concerned that the party has lost big economic centres during past elections and added that they will not repeat the same mistake.

She also pointed out that the party has lost the Windhoek municipality as well as Erongo region to opposition parties.

"I am calling on Swapo members who are employed in government or parastatals to improve service delivery because this is the best way to attract people to remain in Swapo," she stressed.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, who is Swapo's candidate for the 2024 presidential election, said the party can be defeated if people are not uniting.

"Swapo can only destroy itself if we as party members become self-serving," she added.

She also emphasised that if the party members unite, Swapo will win the 2024 presidential election and this will also attract other people to return to Swapo.

"I was very impressed when I attended a Swapo rally at Erongo because I welcomed more than 300 people who returned back to Swapo," she said.

"Swapo is a mother to all Namibians. There is no way you can stay away from your mother," she stated.

In addition, Nandi-Ndaitwah said it is her firm position that the people in this country have their hopes deep-rooted in Swapo.

"I am, therefore, urging all leaders of the Swapo party at all levels and in whatever capacities, to not let the people of this country down," she urged.

She also urged the people to dispel the belief held by some members of society that Swapo is corrupt and careless in service delivery.

"I am quite aware that corruption is a cancer that can destroy our economy to the extent that our society will suffer the consequences. We must, therefore, be aware of some political detractors who are seeking to derail us from our political goals and objectivesl."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said what is important is to remain focused and determined to pursue the political goals and objectives.

The party leader also indicated that Swapo is a caring party with proven and historic integrity.

Meanwhile, Nandi-Ndaitwah highlighted that there was nothing wrong with supporting a candidate during the internal campaign but it will be wrong to still hold on to the pre-congress campaign groups.

"We should also note that it is against the spirit of the Swapo party constitution when we refuse to accept the decision of the majority. Therefore, I call upon you all to always seek unity of purpose and action," she further stressed.

Also speaking at the rally, the Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa called on the people to support Nandi-Ndaitwah because she can't do it alone.

She added that Swapo supporters who lost their voter cards to renew them so that they can vote during the 2024 presidential elections.