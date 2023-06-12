Tunisia: Project 'For Better Empowerment of Women in Thala El Ayoun and Hidra' Concludes in Kasserine

11 June 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The project "for better empowerment of women in Thala, El Ayoun and Hidra," initiated by the NGO Thala Solidaire and funded by the French Institute of Tunisia and the French Embassy in Tunis, concluded on Sunday in Kasserine.

25 women from the delegations of Thala, El Ayoun and Hidra had been assisted in carrying out their projects, and 5 women project initiators had been chosen to receive support to set up their projects in various fields (livestock breeding, cooperatives, rosemary oil extraction and sewing workshops), representative of the NGO Aroua Chahbi said.

"During this closing ceremony, these projects were presented with a view to securing funding," she told TAP.

