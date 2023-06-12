Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Calls Swapo Members to Respect All Leaders

Swapo vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says the party members should respect their leaders, including those who contested for the top position, but did not make it.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, who is Namibia's deputy prime minister and minister of international relations and cooperation, said just because she was victorious does not mean she knows everything.

"I still need to consult leadership, including the Swapo leaders who I contested with. Congress is over, therefore, there are no more groups. You all support Swapo through Netumbo, your presidential candidate come 2024," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made these remarks at a Swapo rally held at Eenhana in the Ohangwena region on Saturday.

She said the rallies would be taken to all 14 regions of the country to engage Swapo members, as this had not been done since the 2022 congress.

Nandi-Ndaitwah encouraged those who had left the party to return 'home'.

"Swapo is your mother, and your mother is just your mother, a child will always need their mother. Therefore, one cannot turn their back on their mother," she said.