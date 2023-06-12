Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative Will Have Big Contribution to Mitigate Global Climate Change - Ambassadors

Addis Ababa — The Green Legacy Initiative that Ethiopia has been undertaking will make a great contribution to the effort to prevent climate change globally, ambassadors of different countries observed.

The ambassadors pointed out that they will strengthen their support for the Green Legacy Initiative Ethiopia has been carrying out.

In the second phase of the program launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed yesterday, it was announced that 25 billion seedlings will planted in this phase.

Among the ambassadors who participated in the launching program, French Ambassador to Ethiopia, Rémi Maréchaux, said this Green Legacy Initiative is very important in mitigating climate change.

"It's part of a more comprehensive movement and there is a growing awareness that all around Africa this kind of initiative, maybe not to the level of Ethiopia, but from east to west in the Sahel there is a huge project of the green wall to stop the progress of the deserts," the ambassador added.

Moreover, he elaborated that Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative is an example for many countries.

"Ethiopia is quite an example for many countries, not only in Africa, only if you take into account the energy mix of Africa which is 98 percent renewable. That's a major contribution to a global challenge."

According to him, what is undertaken here is not only for Ethiopia because global warming is a global challenge, and it must be addressed and fought in each and every country.

Italy's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Agostino Palese said on his part that the initiative that Ethiopia has been implementing is encouraging.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ambassador Palese noted that it will create the ability to prevent floods, droughts and other related disasters that occur due to climate change at the international level.

Moreover, he stated that the initiative will benefit other development activities besides its contribution to climate change prevention.

China's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Zhao Zhiyuan appreciated Ethiopia's commitment to plant 25 billion seedlings in the last four years under the Green Legacy Initiative.

He said this has its own positive contribution in preventing climate change not only in Ethiopia, but also the world.

"This Green Legacy Initiative was initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. I think since it has been started, it has made great achievements. In four years we have planted more than 25 billion seedlings. It has changed the climate of Ethiopia and will make a great contribution to Africa and around the world."

The Green Legacy Initiative is a flagship program initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in June 2019 with a target of planting 20 billion seedlings within a period of four years.

However, by the last fourth year, 25 billion seedlings, including fruit trees and cattle feeds, have been planted as part of the national Green Legacy Initiative across the nation.