Sudan: Us and Saudi Mediators Reach a Ceasefire Agreement in Sudan

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America have announced that representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to a ceasefire. This follows an overnight attack on Saudi Arabia's embassy in Khartoum.

The ceasefire is due to begin on Saturday, 10 June, at 6:00 a.m. local time and is due to last 24 hours.

All parties hope that the 24-hour ceasefire will provide an opportunity to deliver humanitarian to those caught-up in the fighting assistance and to permit resumption of peace talks in Jeddah.

Further attacks

Meanwhile, an attack on Saudi Arabia's embassy took place overnight in Sudan's capital.

The country condemned it via a statement from its foreign ministry.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's strong condemnation of the storming and vandalism of the building of the Kingdom's embassy in Sudan", the statement reads.

The Saudi foreign ministry also reported that the property and housing of Saudi employees had been vandalised, and blamed armed groups for the violence in Khartoum, without specifying who was involved.

Saudi Arabia has been leading mediation between the warring sides along with the US since the conflict erupted in mid-April.

"Saudi Arabia's involvement in the talks is crucial as part of the Arab League and IGAD," Christopher Tounsel, Associate Professor of History at University of Washington and Interim Director of their African Studies Program, told RF

Tounsel added that the mediation as much as sanctions will affect the two Sudanese sides in the end, especially if the conflict last long.

The UN envoy declared "persona non grata"

Meanwhile, the Sudanese government has designated the United Nations envoy Volker Perthes as a "persona non grata".

"The Government of the Republic of Sudan has notified the Secretary-General of the United Nations that it has declared Mr. Volker Perthes... [a] persona non grata as of today," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Perthes was in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Thursday for a series of diplomatic talks, according to the UN.

Burhan blamed the envoy for exacerbating fighting between his army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, and accused Perthes of bias and of not respecting "national sovereignty".

The UN mission he heads in war-torn Sudan (UNITAMS) was created in June 2020 to support Sudan's democratic transition after the fall of Islamist-military ruler Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Last week, the UN's Security Council voted to extend the UNITAMS mandate for six months.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has repeatedly defended Perthes.

'Worst' humanitarian crisis

Sudan's path to civilian rule was disrupted in 2021 when Burhan and Daglo together seized power in a coup, before falling out.

Since the fighting began between Burhan's army and Daglo's RSF in Khartoum and in the western region of Darfur, more than 1,800 people have been killed. And the UN says 1.2 million have been displaced, with more than 425,000 fleeing abroad.

"Khartoum is the worst metropolitan area on Earth right now," Sudan specialist Christopher Tounsel said, "when it comes to human rights abuses and access to healthcare and clean water."

The UN estimates around 25 million people are now in need of aid and protection, more than half of Sudan's population.