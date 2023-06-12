Kenya: DP Gachagua's Ruthless War on Illicit Brews - Even President Ruto and I Don't Take Alcohol

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed a ruthless crackdown on illicit brews and drug abuse which have destroyed thousands of youth.

Gachagua said it will not be business as usual and has directed security forces to undertake crackdowns on illicit brew dens and identify drug traffickers who are out to destroy Kenyan youth and children.

"President [William] Ruto and I don't take alcohol," he said, "Even [Interior CS Kithure] Kindiki does not take coca cola because it looks like alcohol and PS [Raymond] Omollo doesn't take alcohol."

He said, "Illicit brews are a serious problem in this country which must be eliminated because these people are out to destroy our children."

Kindiki on his part said the effects of illicit brews and drug abuse is worse than even terrorism.

"f we don't take immediate, conclusive, and ruthless steps to deal with those who manufacture, distribute, and sell poisonous alcoholic drinks and drugs, we risk losing an entire generation," Kindiki said, "these things are worse than even terrorism."

He pledged more funding for the NACADA-the National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse to enable it to fight drugs effectively.

"We are going to fund NACADA to enable it to work effectively but we will demand accountability," he said.

Kindiki however, dismissed claims that the government is out to fight ligitimate alcohol businesses.

"We will protect all those who are compliant and paying taxes. But we will not allow the sale of poisonous substances disguised as alcohol," he said.

He said the government will review all licences and urged compliant ones to continue their businesses.

"Those who are compliant have nothing to fear. There are unscrupulous manufacturers who, though licensed to produce legitimate alcohol, have established parallel lines to manufacture poisonous substances," he said.