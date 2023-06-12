Uganda: First Lady Lauds Ugandans for Praying for Museveni As He Recovers From Covid-19

The First Lady, Janet Kataaha Museveni has thanked Ugandans especially the clergy for praying for President Yoweri Museveni's health after he contracted Covid-19.

On Thursday, President Museveni announced that he had gone into self isolation at Nakasero State House after testing positive for Covid-19.

The President has since delegated his work for Thursday and Friday (Heroes' Day in Luwero) to Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja.

On Friday, the First Lady, in her Heroes' Day message said she was thankful to God and Ugandans for the President's health, adding that as the family, they were optimistic that he will beat the virus.

"Thank you for standing in the gap especially for your President, because the enemy, who has never known that he was defeated at the cross when Jesus said "it is finished," is still trying to harm the servant of God. However, he has no chance because that battle was won by the Lord on that day. And by His stripes, all of us are healed, and we stand strong and whole, forevermore!" The First Lady said.

She added, "Therefore, I only need to say "Thank you" to all of you who are kind and gracious enough to stand with us in this season. We are not afraid because we know that with God on our side, we will indeed triumph." the First Lady stated.

On Wednesday, in a rare occasion, Museveni and the First Lady used different cars while going to the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds to deliver the State of the Nation Address, leaving many shocked.

Later, the President clarified that he had decided to come in a different car with the First Lady after suspecting he had contracted the virus.

"I traveled to Kololo, with a separate car from Maama's car as the samples were taken back for reconfirmation. When I came back from Kololo, it was confirmed that I had Corona." Museveni said.

It is suspected Museveni contracted Covid-19 during the 10-day NRM retreat in Kyankwanzi.

On Wednesday, Museveni said he had taken three Covid tests after he started feeling mild flue-like symptoms, and that one of the tests returned positive with Covid-19.

"Yesterday morning, however, I noticed some mild flu-like symptoms in one of the nostrils (the right one). That is when I called my doctors to take samples and rule out Corona. They took three samples- one rapid and two PCRs. The rapid one was negative and so was one of the PCRs. However, one of the PCRs was positive." Museveni said.