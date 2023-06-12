Kenya: Govt to Review All Licenses of Those Manufacturing, Selling Second Generation Alcohol

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki says the government will will undertake a fresh review of all the licences of those involved in the manufacturing, sale and distribution of alcoholic drinks in the country.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ forum in Chuka, Kindiki indicated that the exercise will be to determine compliance.

He further indicated that there has been and “egregious abuse of the permits, with some investors running several parallel establishments under a single license, a trend that has encouraged noncompliance with the country’s legal and regulatory procedures.”

“To identify, isolate and clamp down on unscrupulous manufacturers of illicit and poisonous alcoholic drinks, the Government will review all licenses issued to manufacturers of alcohol in the country. Those who are compliant have nothing to fear. Some rogue manufacturers ,though licensed to produce legitimate alcohol, have established parallel lines to manufacture poisonous substances,” the CS indicated.

Kindiki explained that the trade, use and abuse of illicit alcohol, drugs and other psychotropic substances ranks in the list of five(5) National security threats, among them terrorism and banditry.

“In dealing with manufacturers, distributors and retailers of illicit alcohol, second generation liquor, narcotic drugs and other psychotropic substances, the Government will invest the same, if not more energy, ruthlessness and efficiency as it has deployed to fight terrorism, banditry and cross border crime,” he said.

CS Kindiki was speaking during the 3rd regional stakeholders engagement on the fight against illicit alcohol, drugs and other poisonous substances at Kirubia Stadium, Tharaka Nithi County.

The Eastern Region conference, led by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, brought together Cabinet Secretaries, political, security, religious and community leaders from the 8 Counties of Eastern Region.