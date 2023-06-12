South Africa: Former Secretary-General Ace Magashule Expelled from African National Congress

Cape Town — The African National Congress (ANC) confirmed that its former general-secretary Ace Magashule has been expelled from the party. In a tweet, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula confirmed that Magashule's removal came after the party's National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) found him guilty of contravening several of ANC's rules and its constitution.

Party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri in a statement: "After a guilty verdict by the NDC, Comrade Ace Magashule was allowed to show cause why he should not be expelled from the ANC. Upon the lapse of seven days, the NDC had not received any representations to that effect."

Previously, Magashule was found guilty on two counts of misconduct over his alleged refusal to apologise to the National Executive Committee, National Working Committee and ANC members for the suspension of ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021, News24 reports.