South Africa: Former Secretary-General Ace Magashule Expelled from African National Congress

GCIS/Flickr
Former ANC general-secretary Ace Magashule (file photo).
12 June 2023
allAfrica.com
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — The African National Congress (ANC) confirmed that its former general-secretary Ace Magashule has been expelled from the party. In a tweet, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula confirmed that Magashule's removal came after the party's National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) found him guilty of contravening several of ANC's rules and its constitution.

Party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri in a statement: "After a guilty verdict by the NDC, Comrade Ace Magashule was allowed to show cause why he should not be expelled from the ANC. Upon the lapse of seven days, the NDC had not received any representations to that effect."

Previously, Magashule was found guilty on two counts of misconduct over his alleged refusal to apologise to the National Executive Committee, National Working Committee and ANC members for the suspension of ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021, News24 reports.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.