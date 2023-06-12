Algeria: Summer Season 2023 - President of Republic Instructs Government to Offer More Facilities

12 June 2023
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — At a meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Sunday, President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, instructed the government to grant more facilities to members of the Algerian community, particularly in terms of ticket prices, said the Presidency of the Republic.

As part of the instructions relating to the arrangements for receiving members of the Algerian community living abroad, the President of the Republic has ordered "the mobilization of human resources at ports and airports and the creation of suitable conditions to ensure that members of the Algerian community are received in good conditions in their country."

President Tebboune instructed the government to "grant more facilities in anticipation of the arrival of members of the Algerian community, particularly in terms of ticket prices," the source said.

The President of the Republic has further said that "a special trip will be organized by the Paris Mosque, in coordination with the Ministry of Youth and Sport, for 900 children and young people to visit various tourist regions of their country, Algeria, and strengthen their ties with their homeland," the source concluded. [/ECR]

