Angola: Technologies Should Boost Industrial Modernisation Service - President

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço said Monday that the Telecommunications, Information and Communication Technologies sector should boost the technological modernisation of the industry and promote the economic and social development of the country.

João Lourenço was speaking at the opening of the 3rd edition of ANGOTIC 2023 - International Forum on Information and Communication Technologies in Angola.

He said that despite mineral resources, such as oil and gas, the country is experiencing a new paradigm with the prospect of growth in the non-oil economy, with the private sector as the main actor.

In his speech, the Angolan Head of State said that the sector is called upon to play the role of leveraging the national economy.

President João Lourenço highlighted the importance of broadband networks, supported by a strong electronic communications network, becoming a fundamental tool to guarantee citizens and society access to the services of the so-called information society.

He added that broadband can ensure access to telemedicine, distance learning, electronic training and other associated services, contributing to the improvement of health indicators, education, social inclusion, food security, gender equality, as well as the fight against hunger. and poverty, thus guaranteeing the sustainable development of the country.

The President shares the vision of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which emphasises the need to expand the internet so that it is within reach of the greatest possible number of world citizens, if possible for all.

João Lourenço welcomed the fact that ITU and UNESCO placed Angola among the countries that are close to achieving globally established targets towards digital inclusion, due to investments in infrastructure.

He explained that improving connectivity and increasing digital inclusion are one of the axes of action set by the Executive in the White Paper on Telecommunications, Information and Communication Technologies 2019/2020.

The Head of Executive Power stated that the commitment to diversifying the economy and national production is beginning to bear fruit.

The President of the Republic noted that the Telecommunications, Information and Communication Technologies sector in the country is in full growth, judging by the latest completed projects and others in technical preparation, highlighting the construction and placing into orbit of ANGOSAT 2, as part of the national space programme.

He also praised the terrestrial and submarine connections and optical fiber to Cabinda, the works for the construction of a second earth observation satellite, and the expansion projects of the national fiber optic broadband network, and terrestrial digital television.

He also mentioned the participation in the II Africa international fiber optic submarine cable consortium, accompanied by an increase in training programmes for young staff. JFS/AL/ADR/NIC