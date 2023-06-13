East Africa: AUC Chairperson Calls for Unity Between Regional, Continental Organizations to Solve Sudan's Crisis

Addis Ababa — The African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat stressed the need for a total and united action among the African Union (AU), IGAD and other continental and regional organizations to solve Sudan's crisis.

In his keynote address to the 14th Ordinary Assembly of the IGAD Heads of State and Government held in Djibouti, the chairperson called for swift action and united action as well as strong solidarity.

"The extreme seriousness of the violent crisis that is engulfing brotherly Sudan and the dangerous threats it poses to the existence of this country and the entire Region, are obvious," the chairperson underlined.

The Sudanese crisis is on such a scale that it does not allow for any division of ranks or procrastination, he underlined.

He particularly stated that it needs a total and united action among the African Union (AU), IGAD and other continental and regional organizations.

"I therefore, call for total unity between the regional and continental organizations, IGAD and the AU. This is the sine qua non condition for the effectiveness of our solidarity with Sudan."

The chairperson also stressed the need to prevent such foreign middling in Sudan that could exacerbate the ongoing situation in the country.

"It is imperative for mitigating foreign interference. It is the sine qua non condition for mobilizing our partners and getting them to adhere to this fundamental principle of African solutions to African problems, of which the Sudanese crisis is the prototype."

Mahamat downplayed the spreading of untruths about the position of the African Union (AU) since the outbreak of violence on 15 April 2023 in Sudan.

He also explained the tremendous efforts of the African Union to solve the crisis in Sudan since the overthrow of President Al Bashir in April 2019.

"Just 10 days after the overthrow of President Al Bashir in April 2019, I arrived in Khartoum, as the first non-Sudanese official. I met all the political, social and military leaders, without exception. From the leaders of the party and political coalitions that had just been overthrown to the multiple political coalitions that emerged as revolutionary forces."

The Chair further noted: "Five days after my visit, I deployed a Special Envoy. He very quickly won the support of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, my friend and Brother Abiy Ahmed who was also IGAD Chair at the time. Everyone knows the remarkable result we achieved: laying the foundations for a Democratic and Consensual Transition."

Accordingly, Mahamat said we once again, together with IGAD and the United Nations, recommitted ourselves, through a trilateral mechanism to mend the torn fabric.

He also condemned the negative forces of all kinds, both internal and external, that were bent on stirring up contradictions. This whole cocktail eventually exploded and led to the current operation of mass destruction of the Sudanese State and Nation, he underscored.

Finally, the chairperson indicated that the African Union is working energetically for a solution to an African crisis, adding that "our commitment to Sudan remains the same today and in the future."