East Africa: IGAD Calls On Sudanese Warring Parties to Cease Hostilities, Give Dialogue Chance

Addis Ababa — The Executive Secretary of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has called on Sudanese warring parties to cease all hostilities and give real dialogue a chance.

Speaking at the opening session of the 14th Ordinary Assembly of the IGAD Heads of State and Government held in Djibouti today, the Executive Secretary, Workneh Gebeyehu underscored for a credible cessation of hostilities, the violence and bloodshed must first stop in Sudan.

Today's summit has brought together leaders and officials of various countries including Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to discuss regional issues including IGAD's response to the region's endeavors.

Workneh underlined: "It is an opportunity to prevent further loss of life and allow the safe evacuation of civilians who wish to escape the fighting. We urge the warring parties in Sudan not to allow war to bring out the worst versions of the best of us."

Noting that this summit comes at a time of great opportunity and positive developments in the IGAD region, the secretary noted that we must recognize the momentous and positive developments in peace and security for the region.

He added the war in Sudan has caused thousands of injuries and over 1.4 million displaced since the fighting broke out almost two months ago, on15th April 2023.

IGAD heads of state and government had convened an emergency summit on 16th April 2023, within less than 24 hours of the onset of hostilities to respond to and make an effort to contain this situation, he recalled.

Following the meeting, the leaders of the IGAD member countries took bold step to establish the High-Level Delegation, led by Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of South Sudan, and Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, President of Djibouti and William Ruto, President of Kenya.

"This demonstrates our collective determination to bring about a peaceful resolution. We are looking forward to the report of the High-Level Delegation and the draft roadmap on peace in Sudan,"he said.

IGAD welcomed the efforts to suspend hostilities through the temporary ceasefire reached on 20th May and the 24-hour truce that came into effect from 06:00am on Saturday 10th June 2023, he added.

However, he further stated the resumption of fighting in Khartoum, parts of western Darfur and El-Geneina in northern Darfur as well as other parts of the country is most discouraging.

IGAD is extremely concerned by the violence in Sudan and wishes to stress that in war, there are no real winners, he said.

Highlighting how serious the situation is in Sudan, the executive secretary went on as saying:"Before this conflict broke out, the Republic of Sudan was already one of the biggest refugee-hosting countries in Africa and the world. As a result of the ongoing conflict, we are now facing twin prospects of 'double-displacement' of refugees and asylum seekers as well as the increased challenge of food insecurity in Sudan and our region which has barely recovered from the devastating drought."

And he emphasized that IGAD, friends and neighbors of Sudan have a moral and historical obligation to halt and reverse the course of this conflict.

On the other hand, Workneh mentioned the resurgence of Al-Shabaab, food insecurity, humanitarian issues and other difficulties in the IGAD region.

Speaking on Ethiopian affairs, the executive secretary appreciated Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his leadership in achieving the cessation of hostilities agreement and silencing of the guns in northern Ethiopia.

"This historic milestone marks a significant step towards peace, stability, and reconciliation in the region. The prime minister's dedication to dialogue and peaceful resolution has proven instrumental in bringing an end to the bloody conflict, fostering an environment of trust and understanding among the parties involved,"the executive secretary pointed out.