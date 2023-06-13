Zimbabwe: Five Years in Jail for Sharing Nudes - Potraz

12 June 2023
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has warned members of the public against the collection, sharing and broadcasting of personal information without the consent of the data subject.

In a statement, Potraz Director-General Gift Machengete said the authority noted the increasing number of incidents of intimate images and videos being shared without consent of persons involved.

"Intimate images and videos form part of personal information which is categorised as sensitive data under the Cyber and Data Protection Act [Chapter 12:07]," Machengete said.

"The Act prohibits the collection, sharing and distribution of sensitive data without the consent of the data subject."

Machengete said those who violate the law could be liable for imprisonment for a period up to five years or a fine up to level ten or both.

He urged members of the public to be careful about the information they share online and to avoid sharing intimate images and videos without the consent of the person involved.

"The Authority shall take appropriate regulatory action to ensure a high standard of data protection for all citizens," Machengete said.

The Cyber and Data Protection Act was enacted in 2013 to protect the privacy of individuals and to regulate the collection, use and processing of personal information.

The law prohibits the collection, use, processing and transfer of personal information without the consent of the data subject.

The law also prohibits the disclosure of personal information to third parties without the consent of the data subject.

