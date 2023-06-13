Kenya: FKF Premier League Holders Tusker FC Step Up Plans to Acquire Women's Team

Nairobi — FKF Premier League defending champions Tusker FC are in talks with three women's football clubs to tie down a partnership as a place in continental football next season beckons.

According to new rules released by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), clubs qualifying for continental football next season must have a women's football team, and none in Kenya currently has.

Tusker FC, Gor Mahia and Kakamega Homeboyz are likely to represent kenya in continental football next season. Tusker and Gor are in a two-way battle for the Premier League title with two matches to go, with the winner set to play in the Champions League.

The brewers are also in the final of the FKF Cup, facing Kakamega Homeboyz, and the winner will play in the CAF Confederation Cup. If Tusker win the league, then automatically, Homeboyz will play in the Confederation Cup.

Tusker CEO Sam Nzau has said they are in talks with some clubs, either to completely buy them off or sign a partnership agreement, to allow them play on the continent next season.

"Even before CAF sent the requirements, we had started engaging different women's clubs. There are two ways we are looking at this. Number one, we can go the way at which we get to buy a women's team and absorb it into the Tusker family or number two, we can partner with a women's team and through that build an affiliation to Tusker FC," Nzau said, speaking in an interview with the Club's YouTube channel.

He added; "At this moment, there are conversations ongoing and by the end of this season we will either have bought a women's team or be affiliated to a women's team."

The brewers are said to be in talks with three different clubs, with the aim of achieving either of the two end goals before the season ends and they present their club licensing documents to the Federation for approval.

Meanwhile, Nzau has remained optimistic that the team will play Continental football next season, with a double on their sights.

They have already put targets for either the Champions League or Confederation Cup.

"When we were planning for the season, our number one goal was not only to retain our title, but to play in Continental football. Our ambition is to get at least to the group stages. We are supporting our technical bench led by Robert Matano to ensure that he has the best at his disposal," further added the club's Chief Executive.

"We are hopeful that we will defend our title and hopeful that we will achieve our targets in the Continental space."

The Brewers will next face off with Posta Rangers on the 21st of this month before facing Vihiga Bullets in Mumias four days later. Their last match of the season is the July 1 FKF Cup final against Homeboyz.