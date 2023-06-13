Kenya: Owegi Optimistic Despite Disappointing Start to Billie Jean King Cup Campaign

Nairobi — Kenya's Alicia Owegi believes there is still much to play for at the Billie Jean King Cup Group III tournament despite losing 6-3, 6-0 to Morocco's Aya El Aouni in her first match at the Nairobi Club on Monday morning.

Owegi admitted that it hurt to lose her first match but remains hopeful that she will do better in her subsequent matches.

"I think I came out with a lot of energy...I enjoyed the crowd, enjoyed the support. I did all I could do today and I am excited to see how the rest of the tournament progresses. I would have loved to begin with a win but I know the tournament is still young...there are still a lot of opportunities to do better," Owegi said.

The United States-based teenager seemed to go toe-to-toe with her North African opponent in the first set, only to cave in as Aouni eventually won 6-3.

The 19-year-old seemed deflated in the subsequent set, which the Moroccan easily won 6-0 to condemn Kenya to their first defeat against their Group A opponents.

Owegi admitted that the pain of losing the tightly-contested first set affected her mental fortitude for the second one.

"I think that the first set, where I was so close to winning and then lost it...it threw my momentum off a bit. That is something I need to do going forward...maintain momentum and we'll see how the next set of matches go," Owegi said.

Aouni admitted the game had not been a walk in the park for her, especially in the first set where she was still acclimatising to the atmosphere at the Nairobi Club.

"In the first set, it was a bit tough because I was still trying to adjust to the altitude. In the second set, I feel I was more confident about my game and a bit relaxed. It is a very good feeling to begin this tournament with a win and because our team is also now ahead on the screen. We are representing our country and would love to win the Billie Jean King Cup," the Moroccan said.

She also expressed her love for the electrifying Kenyan atmosphere at the venue.

"I love the crowd actually...it is my first time here and I love this place. I haven't been able to go outside of the club but I am hoping to do that soonest," she said.