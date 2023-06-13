South Africa: Charges Against Nomzamo Tavern Shooters Withdrawn

Murder and attempted murder charges against six men accused of killing 16 people at Nomzamo tavern in Orlando, Soweto have been withdrawn.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) concluded that there were no prospects of a successful prosecution as requests for further investigation were not complied with due to witnesses fearing for their lives or subsequently losing their lives, according to Phindi Mjonondwane, NPA regional spokesperson for Gauteng.

Mjonondwane said the NPA decided to withdraw criminal charges against all accused in the tavern shooting incident following a thorough analysis of the contents of the dockets related to tavern shooting incidents around Kliptown and Orlando.

The NPA will proceed with two other unrelated cases of tavern shootings.

"The state will however continue with prosecution against Lepolesa Moshoeshoe on attempted murder charges in a Doornkop docket registered in September 2021 and Thembinkosi Kiviet on a murder charge registered with Orlando SAPS in April 2022."

Sixteen people were killed at Nomzamo tavern on 14 July 2022 when unknown gunmen opened fire on patrons.

Three days after the incident, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the victims' families. The minister then told the media and residents that investigators found 137 cartridges from high-calibre machine guns including AK-47s at the crime scene.

In September 2022, the police revealed the identities of five suspects. A sixth suspect was arrested later. All six appeared at the Orlando Magistrate's Court charged with murder and attempted murder -- charges that have now been withdrawn.

This is not the first incident where the police succumb to what is seen as public pressure where citizens expect the police to act swiftly on acts of criminality by arresting perpetrators.

In a similar fashion, 14 suspects who were arrested in connection with the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp in July 2022 were released after their charges were withdrawn.

The case which made international headlines saw hundreds of people being arrested.

The 14 suspects were identified in an identity parade but the DNA results could not match or connect the suspects to the crime.