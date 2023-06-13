South Africa: A Whimper That Shook Nothing and No One - Ace Magashule's ANC Expulsion a Non-Event

analysis

The expulsion of Ace Magashule, with a whimper rather than a bang, marks the end of a strange era in the ANC. Magashule is likely to find it very cold outside the ANC, and his mainstream political career is probably over.

Ace Magashule's demise reveals the limitations of building a political career based on party machinery rather than on a personal constituency with people on the ground. Even if Magashule were to join another party he is unlikely to bring them a bump in support.

The ANC's announcement, on behalf of its National Disciplinary Committee, that it had expelled Magashule is the consequence of his actions and his actions alone. It was he who attempted to suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa as leader of the ANC, based on some mythical but non-existent power to do so.

And it was Magashule who decided not to respond to the committee's request that he write to them providing reasons he should not be expelled. This was a clear political decision -- he has obviously decided he has had enough of the ANC.

This suggests that he may not appeal, despite the fact it may be possible for him to go to the ANC's National Disciplinary Committee of Appeal or even the National Executive Committee (NEC). In other words, Magashule appears to be well and truly out.

Roots in the ANC

It can sometimes be forgotten how many parties in our political spectrum have their roots...