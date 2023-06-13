South Africa: Senzo Meyiwa's Family Distraught After Postponement of Murder Trial Due to Judge's Ill Health

12 June 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Nonkululeko Njilo

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been postponed for more than a month owing to the presiding judge's ill health. Meyiwa's family is questioning whether they will ever get justice.

The distraught family of footballer Senzo Meyiwa, who was gunned down in 2014 in what the State believes was a botched robbery and the defence believes was a cold-blooded murder, have lost trust in the justice system.

This comes after the trial hit yet another snag, this time owing to presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela's ill health. The trial was scheduled to resume for the rest of the week, but did not.

Gauteng Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba told the court on Monday: "The reason why I am appearing is because my colleague Judge Maumela is not available due to ill health and may not be available for a long time, subject to what his doctors may say."

Ledwaba did not rule out the possibility of another judge presiding over the trial.

"However, because of the importance of this matter and the publicity it is getting from the media, we have made arrangements that this matter should proceed in the third term so it can be finalised as soon as possible," Ledwaba said.

It has been postponed by more than a month to 17 July 2023.

The five accused on trial are: Fisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

