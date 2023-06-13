Malawi: Chibambo Raps Chakwera for Refusing to Release Public Sector Reforms Report

Petra president Kamuzu Chibambo has joined the political voices forcing President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to make public the public sector reforms report.

At a press conference on Thursday in Blantyre where he made a number of demands, Chibambo said the the public reforms exercise was carried out using tax payers money and as such, Malawians deserve to know what was found and recommendations made forthwith.

"If there are any recommendations people would be wondering why a good recommendation is not being adopted. We would like to appeal to the president to rescind the decision to not share the report.

"A recommendation is a recommendation so there is no need to hide," he said.

He also spoke against the proposed and recommended devaluation of the Malawi kwacha.

This follows highly reported calls by some partners that government must devalue the Kwacha.

Chibambo said the government must draw lessons from the last time when the country also bowed down to pressure and devalued the currency.

He further challenged authorities to develop and implement some strategies that will ease the current socio-economic challenges that the country is experiencing.

He said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is not a solution to the country's economic challenges.

Chibambo said IMF is in a business and that Malawi should use other alternatives to revamp the country's economy. He said this a while ago at press briefing underway in Blantyre.