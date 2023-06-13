Malawi: Chihana Tells International Community Off Over Same Sex Marriages

13 June 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Alliance for Democracy( Aford) leader Enoch Chihana says the international community should not interfere in Malawi's tradition and culture by imposing same sex marriages in the country.

Chihana said this over the weekend when he addressed a political rally at Chibavu in Mzuzu.

He said same sex marriages is alien in Malawi and to Malawians, saying the country's cultural subscribes that 'marriage is between a man and woman and all must respect that.

In his remarks, the Aford leader said the issue of same sex marriage is off the table and the sovereignty of Malawi must be respected.

"Nobody should blackmail us, or intimidate us just because we are poor.

"Living together as partners and having sexual relationship by same sex individuals...is not comparable with the Indian family unit concept of a husband, a wife and children," he said.

His comments come at a time when the country has experienced religious driven wave of peaceful protests against same sex marriages.

