Kenya: Wetangula Wants Review of Competence Based Curriculum System for Effective Implementation

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula wants the government to consider reviewing the new Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) education system to ensure effective implementation.

Wetang'ula asked the government through Cabinet Secretary Hon Kipchumba Murkomen, who accompanied me during a church service in Elgeyo Marakwet County, to consider priotising discussing issues raised by the public on CBC during the cabinet meetings.

"Education being a dynamic and continuous process, the government should always consider pertinent issues coming from key stakeholders like pupils, parents and teachers to better the new system", he added.

He added:"The new system is good and those who proposed it mean well in terms of shaping the destiny of our youths and for the progress of the country".

The Speaker said the government should be sensitive to concerns being raised by Kenyans on implementation of the system.

"Everywhere we go as leaders, Kenyans including parents, teachers and pupils are complaining about implementation of CBC", he added.

He pointed out that the government should listen to them and make CBC user friendly.

Later Wetang'ula presides over a Harambee for completion of construction of Mosop Catholic parish church where we helped to raise more than Ksh5 million.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Hon William Kipsang and County MP Hon Caroline Ng'elechei, MPs Hon Timothy Kipchumba Toroitich ( Marakwet West) and Hon Innocent Mugabe (Likuyani) accompanied him.