Kenya: DP Gachagua Issues 10-Day Ultimatum to Local Administrators to Deal With Alcohol, Drug Menace or Be Fired

12 June 2023
Tharaka Nithi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has issued a ten-day ultimatum to County Commanders, Officers Commanding Stations (OCS) to end the alcohol and drug abuse menace in their counties or be fired.

Speaking in Chuka, Tharaka Nithi, the DP urged security leaders in the upper eastern region and chiefs to ensure illicit brew is wiped out in their regions failure to which he says, they will face the law.

"A chief and alcohol cannot exist together. And because the drugs don't have brains you know who will leave."

Local leaders have been implored upon to take the fight against illicit brew and drug abuse personally.

"None of our children are immune including mine. This children when they leave in the morning you don't know where they go. What you want for your children do it to others."

Leaders from the political class and the security sector have vowed to work together to see to it that the war is won.

The DP also emphasized the Kenya Kwanza government commitment to strengthen agencies like NACADA to ensure efficiency and reliability on all responsible agencies.

He also called for enhanced collaboration between all stakeholders led by the security sector and criminal justice system to end the menace of alcohol and substance abuse.

The government has also vowed to enhance border control and surveillance as well as conducting license review to rid businesses engaged in the illegal business.

The DP has so far held similar meetings at the Central and Rift Valley region which he says notable changes have been witnessed.

He has also continued to urge County government leadership to review the issued licenses, establish rehabilitation centres as well as support NACADA to fast truck the fight.- DPPs

