Kenya Airports Authority Completes Upgrades in Kakamega, Kitale and Migori Airstrips

12 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangeci Thuo

Nairobi — The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has announced the completion of rehabilitation projects at Kakamega, Kitale and Migori airstrips as part of the efforts to decongest Kisumu airport and boost regional air traffic.

KAA Managing Director Alex Gitari noted the interconnectivity of domestic airports will drive business and offer convenient travel options.

"We are proud to support this development and meet the demand for flights in the region," he said on Monday.

Gitari further announced the planned expansion of Kabunde Airstrip as a demonstration of the recovery and growth of domestic travel.

"Plans are in place to expand the runway at Kabunde Airstrip. We're also in the final stages of scoping and designing the airstrip's terminal building," he said.

Overall, Lichota Airstrip in Migori received Sh310 million in upgrades, Kakamega Airstrip Sh174 million, and Kitale Airstrip received Sh221 million.

The airports in Kakamega and Migori will play a significant role in promoting tourism. The Kitale facility will support transportation of horticulture goods.

The Kakamega Airstrip will allow larger aircraft.

