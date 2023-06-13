Kenya: 10 More Bodies Exhumed From Shakahola Forest, Death Toll 284

Mombasa — 10 more bodies were on Monday exhumed from Shakahola Forest with the death toll so far at 284.

According to Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha, "the number of those rescued stands at 95 while those who have been reunited with their families are 19."

She stated that 613 people are still missing and exhumations are expected to continue Tuesday.

The government further revealed plans to open security roads in every 100 acres of the Chakama Ranch as part of a comprehensive effort to aid in the systematic and scientific search and rescue operations of the victims of the Shakahola starvation cult as well as identification of graves.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki made the announcement during his visit to the Shakahola Forest, where he oversaw the third phase of the exhumation exercise.

Kindiki said that investigation has uncovered evidence suggesting that controversial televangelist Paul Mackenzie may have extended his criminal activities beyond 800 acres.

"We are concentrating on more than 37,000 acres, and that is why in every 100 acres, there will be a security road to facilitate thorough, methodical, and scientific investigation and evidence gatherings gathering," Kindiki said.

The Interior CS affirmed government's commitment to rescue all citizens from the expansive Chakama Ranch "dead or alive."