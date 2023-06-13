Uganda: Afro Mobile Shines Spotlight On Boyz II Men's Unforgettable Performance At MTN Yetu Festival

The announcement of Boyz II Men's upcoming performance in Uganda sent shockwaves of excitement through the online community.

Social media platforms were abuzz with discussions about the legendary American vocal harmony group gracing the stage in Uganda, and anticipation reached its peak on the day of the event.

As the sun began to set on the Kololo Independence Grounds, the atmosphere was charged with anticipation for an evening of unparalleled musical brilliance. Attendees started pouring in from 4 pm onwards, eager to secure their spots and immerse themselves in the magic that awaited them.

Prior to Boyz II Men's awe-inspiring set, the crowd was treated to a lineup of talented DJs and live performances from Ugandan artists like Irene Ntale, Michael Ouma, Jose Sax, and Kenneth Mugabi, who was accompanied by Aloysius Migadde and Happy Kyazze. The energy continued to build as the stage was set for the highlight of the night.

To everyone's surprise, Boyz II Men took the stage before their fellow touring boy band, Sauti Sol, igniting a wave of electric excitement throughout the audience. The crowd passionately sang along to the group's iconic songs, as Boyz II Men delivered an unforgettable performance that lasted over an hour. With flawless execution, impeccable harmonies, and seamless transitions, the legendary group left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who witnessed their brilliance.

As the night progressed, the Kenyan sensation Sauti Sol took over the stage, sending the crowd into another frenzy of excitement. The festival reached its peak, captivating attendees until the late hours of the evening.

For those who couldn't attend the event in person, Afro Mobile, a prominent Ugandan content streaming platform, provided an opportunity to watch the performances from the comfort of their homes. Available for download on both Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, Afro Mobile brought the magic of the MTN Yetu Festival to a wider audience.

"Boyz II Men's reputation as one of the most successful R&B groups of all time precedes them, with over 60 million records sold worldwide and numerous prestigious awards, including four Grammy Awards," stated Joseph Byaruhanga, Next Media Head of Brands.

"As NBS TV celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, we recognize the immense value of aligning ourselves with such a prestigious opportunity. This partnership reflects our tremendous progress and opens doors to new collaborations, including our association with Capital Radio Uganda. Our commitment remains steadfast in continuously informing and transforming Uganda as a nation," added Byaruhanga.

The MTN Yetu Festival will forever be remembered as a night when Uganda was graced with the extraordinary talents of Boyz II Men and Sauti Sol. The event exemplified the power of music to bring people together, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all who were fortunate enough to be part of this unforgettable experience.