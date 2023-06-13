Ethiopia: Unidentified Assailants Kill Police Chief, Injured Another in Southwest Region

12 June 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Unidentified armed assailants killed Godere Woreda police chief while another police sustained serious injury in an attack on a vehicle traveling from Mizan city, in the southwest regional state, to Meti town in Godere Woreda of Majang zone.

Gamella region press secretariat quoted Godere Woreda Crime Prevention Assistant Inspector Obang Udong as saying that the attack took place in an area known as Baya in Yeki Woreda of Southwest regional state on Sunday 11 June at around 7:30 PM local time. The injured police officer is receiving medical treatment in Tepi hospital.

The police officers who were targeted by the attackers were returning to Meti city in Godere woreda after completing training in Mizan city in the southwest regional state.

Strongly condemning the attack, Inspector Obang said that the police will cooperate with the judicial authorities and those concerned to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice. He also said the police will provide detailed information about the attack.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.