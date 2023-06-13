Kenya: Job Majuu Spearheads Recruitment of Skilled Kenyan Caregivers to Meet Growing Demand in the UK

Nairobi — Leading recruitment agency, Job Majuu, has begun recruiting skilled Kenyan professionals to fill caregiver roles in the United Kingdom.

Job Majuu is initially targeting to recruit up to 1,000 skilled Kenyans to work as caregivers to meet the growing demand for the social care needs across the United Kingdom.

"The United Kingdom is currently experiencing a scarcity of caregivers, and Kenyan healthcare professionals are well-suited to address this shortage owing to our highly educated and youthful population. We have established partnerships with reputable institutions that adhere to the UK's labor laws to ensure successful placements work in conducive environments," said Job Majuu Founder and Operations manager Tabitha Karigi.

Job Majuu is looking for Kenyans 21 years and above with at least a form four level education. The applicants will undergo comprehensive training and receive assistance with passport and visa processing, ticketing, and securing a job placement in the United Kingdom. Visa issuing is however subject to approval from the UK government immigration process.

Miss Karigi added that the recruitment will have the twin effect of creating employment opportunities for Kenyans and providing additional channels for Diaspora remittances that are vital to the economy.

"This is a win-win situation because Job Majuu will ensure that we play our part in creating employment opportunities, especially amongst the youth who will in turn uplift the general economy as they send back money in the form of remittances."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Health Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The on-going United Kingdom recruitment adds to similar employment opportunities that Job Majuu has facilitated in markets such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

On its part the United Kingdom will benefit from qualified staff to meet the growing demand for care givers.

A report titled "The state of the adult social care sector and workforce in England, 2022" published by Skills for Care, an industry organization, states that there are around 165,000 vacancies in the industry.

The report adds that there will be a need for an extra 480,000 people by 2035 to keep pace with demand.

Job Majuu's recruitment drive further comes on the back of increased bilateral ties between the UK and Kenyan governments, part of which include co-operation to create mutually beneficial partnerships in the healthcare sector.