South Africa: Meyiwa Trial Delayed - Again!

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, which was scheduled to resume on Monday has been postponed for another month - this time because the presiding judge isn't well.

The trial has been ongoing for over a year, and during this time, five witnesses have provided testimony.

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain Senzo Meyiwa was killed more than eight years ago in what is officially described as a botched robbery at the home of the mother of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo in October 2014.

Five men are currently standing trial for his murder.

Gauteng Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba addressed the court and said Judge Maumela is unavailable due to ill health and may remain so for an extended period depending on medical advice.

Alternative arrangements are being made to ensure the trial can proceed.

Given the importance of the case and the media attention around it, the trial will now resume on 17 July during the third term.

Deputy Judge President Ledwaba emphasised the desire to finalise the trial as soon as possible. It is expected to run for the entire third term.

