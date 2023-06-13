South Africa: Absent Fathers Told to 'Man Up'

Mthunzi Qhagana, the founder of the Izenzo Dadcare organisation in Khayelitsha township, Cape Town, is on a mission to inspire absent fathers to transform their ways and actively participate in their children's lives.

Having experienced the hardships of growing up without a father figure, Mthunzi Qhagana established the organisation in 2018, aiming to enlighten absent fathers about the consequences of their absence.

"Growing up without my father caused a lot of problems for me. I ended up on the streets because I had no one to guide me. I yearned for a father's presence, but he was never there. He was staying in Joburg," said Qhagana.

His organisation trains fathers in parenting skills and helps them become involved in their children's lives, creating a safe space for growth and connection. "We don't only train fathers but also young boys about mental health, the dangers of bullying, suicide prevention, and how to become good leaders."

Motivated by his own experiences, Qhagana started the initiative to emphasise that sending home money and clothes alone is insufficient.

"I spent six years as a street kid because of my father's absence in my life. Fathers need to be actively involved in their children's lives; attending their sports events or any school activities is of utmost importance," said Qhagana.

Often labelled as "ATM fathers", these are the dads who merely send money for the upkeep of their children but fail to fulfil the emotional and developmental needs that only a present father can provide.

"We offer a safe space for men to share their experiences, and while we encourage absent fathers to be present, we also provide fatherhood skills to those who wish to improve their involvement in their children's lives. We guide them on how to handle various situations."

The organisation respects fathers who have come forward and attended their sessions.

"We are doing it to assist them and to save young boys from making bad decisions because they need father figures in their lives."

"We aim to help men improve their approach and attitude towards parenthood, enabling their children to become future leaders."

In addition to working with fathers, the organisation also organises sessions with boys aged between eight and 18 years old, limiting each group to twenty participants.

"Some children become aggressive or engage in negative behaviour because they yearn for a father figure in their lives, but we always advise them about the importance of being a good man and how to behave," added Qhagana.

He believes that talking to young boys about family problems will prevent them from becoming absent fathers when they grow up.

"We also talk to them about the dangers of bullying that can sometimes be caused by their anger at not having a father present in their lives."

Through its comprehensive approach, Izenzo Dadcare aims to break the cycle of absent fathers and empower men to become active participants in their children's lives, ensuring a brighter future for the next generation.

Dumisani Ntshika echoes Qhagana's sentiments, stating that he has witnessed remarkable transformations in boys who found positive male role models.

"I know many boys who were once involved in negative activities, but after having male figures in their lives, they completely changed their ways. Absent fathers undeniably play a significant role in their children's lives," said Ntshika.

He remains hopeful that fathers who have turned their back on their children will find the courage to make amends and fulfil their paternal responsibilities.