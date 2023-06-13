Uganda: How Senior Police Officer Hired Out Gun Used in Shooting of City Legal Officer

The joint security agencies have arrested a senior police officer at the rank of Superintendent of Police for allegedly hiring out the gun used in last month's shooting of Ronald Mukisa, 45, a legal officer working with IBC Advocates in Kampala.

According to the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, SP Vincent Irama, the Kampala Metropolitan North deputy police commander was arrested by operatives from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence and Crime Intelligence Directorate after evidence linked him to the shooting.

"Corporal Max Geoffrey Anyuse , a UPDF deserter from the first battalion of the Mountain Division was the hitman having been given a gun by SP Irama,"Enanga said.

The plot

Investigations by security have indicated that the deceased legal officer had a number of business dealing with one Robert Karedu and his wife, Brenda Nalwoga and the three were known with each other.

According to Enanga, after falling out over a deal gone bad, Karedu and his wife plotted to kill the legal officer and since they were known to the senior police officer, he accepted to give out the gun for the mission.

"Cpl Anyuse, a self-appointed bodyguard to Karedu was then hired as a hitman and on the fateful day, he got a gun that was supplied to him by SP Irama. He trailed the victim up to his home and after parking vehicle and coming to close the gate, that is when he shot four bullets within two intervals which killed the victim," Enanga said.

The police spokesperson said that investigations have indicated that after the shooting that happened at Kitiko Birongo in Ndejje division, Makindye Ssaabagabo in Wakiso district last week, the shooter got away on a motorcycle but as he left the scene, he called Nalwoga to inform he that the mission had been accomplished.

Arrest

Enanga explained that joint teams from the Crime Intelligence Directorate, CID and Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence gathered information linking the UPDF deserter to the shooting, before swinging into action.

He said the investigating team first arrested Karedu , his wife Nalwoga and Anyuse from their home Kulambiro in Kampala where two AK 47 magazines with 52 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

"The joint teams found out that eight bullets were missing from the two magazines but also recovered military uniforms and on brief interrogation, Anyuse admitted to using a gun supplied to him by SP Irama."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the police spokesperson, the joint team later proceeded to Kawempe from where they arrested the senior police officer and a search at his home led to recovery of a pistol and an AK47 with 30 rounds of ammunition.

"They team also found out that two bullets were newly replaced and we are still seeking accountability from him about this."

He said the two guns and ammunition have been taken to forensic experts for examination but condemned the behaviour of the senior police officer that he declared as being rogue.

"There is no place for such indiscipline and barbaric behaviour and the actions of the officers are regrettable and not representative of the Police force and UPDF. We are going to ensure justice is served," Enanga said.

Describing the incident as a murder for hire conspiracy, Enanga noted that the hunt is still on for some remaining culprits whom he said have been identified and being tracked down as murder charges have been lined up against all those involved.

The four suspects are currently detained in four separate facilities.