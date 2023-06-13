Uganda: UPL - KCCA FC Name Portuguese As New Coach

In their quest for a title that has eluded them for four years now, 13-time Uganda Premier League champions, KCCA FC have appointed Portuguese international, Sérgio Daniel Moniz Traguil as the new manager of the men's senior team.

He signed a two-year deal to stay at Lugogo.

"Sergio, a holder of a UEFA A license and currently pursuing a UEFA Pro License takes over from Jackson Mayanja who has been the interim Manager since 19th April 2023," KCCA FC said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

"Sergio, a Portuguese by birth is also a holder of degree in Sports Science and Physical Education. He also studied Sports Psychology at Rio Major School of Sport."

Background

Sergio started his coaching career at Sports Lisboa e Benfica where he was in charge of the Club's youth teams before joining Kaduna United in Nigeria.

He has previously coached at Hearts of Oak (Ghana), Singida Big Stars (Tanzania), CD Lunda Sul (Angola), Vilankulos (Mozambique), Mirbat SC (Oman), Kabuscorp SC (Angola), Santa Rita CFC (Angola) and recently Township Rollers FC (Botswana).

KCCA FC CEO, Anisha Shahir Muhoozi welcomed the appointment.

"KCCA Football Club will benefit greatly from Sergio's extensive expertise, high standards of excellence, and character. He is a successful coach who has worked at the highest levels, in a number of different leagues on the continent but most importantly conforms to the Club's DNA of playing beautiful football and youth Development.

The Manager is expected to take charge effective July,1 2023.

The Lugogo side's efforts for a first league title since 2019 has on several occasions fallen short, including this season when they finished second on the same number of points with winners, Vipers Sports Club.