Uganda: Museveni Paid Kato Lubwama's Medical Bills, Gen Saleh Paid for His Burial - Nsereko

The Kampala Central Member of Parliament Muhammad Nsereko has made revelations regarding the medical treatment of former Lubaga South MP Kato Lubwama as well as his burial arrangements.

According to Nsereko, a little-known secret is that Kato Lubwama had been in touch with President Museveni and his brother Gen Caleb Akandwanaho alias Salim Saleh.

Speaking to mourners during the eulogies at National Theatre yesterday, Nsereko said that the deceased was no longer interested in political divisions, adding that he got in touch with both Museveni and Saleh who have since made tremendous financial contributions to both his medical bills and burial expenses.

"Kato's (Lubwama) medical bills at Medipal were paid by President Museveni through State House. The other bill was partly paid by Parliament," Nsereko revealed.

He added that sometime later, Lubwama got in touch with Gen Salim Saleh who has until to date contributed generously to Lubwama's welfare both while alive and deceased.

"Gen Saleh helped us with burial expenses, he again called back and asked what else is missing, he sent us Shs50m to handle the rest," Nsereko revealed.

Speaking on behalf of the government, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja confirmed that President Museveni is aware of what was contributed by Gen Salim Saleh and some of it has been sent by him.

She also noted that President Museveni also contributed to Lubwama's medical bills while he sought treatment in Turkey.

However, Nabbanja expressed sadness that she did not come through to help Lubwama when he needed it.

She said that a few months ago, she received a phone call in which Lubwama told her he needed some money. She promised him the money but did not get it.

"It is sad that now I have to give the money to the widow," she said.