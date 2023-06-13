South Africa: The Players Chiefs Could Offload This Winter

Although the future of coach Arthur Zwane looks uncertain, Kaizer Chiefs have started preparing for next season.

After 10 new players arrived at Naturena last term and struggled to improve the Soweto giants' fortunes, major changes are expected to be made.

Already, defender Erick Mathoho has left the club and more players are expected to follow him through the exit door.

Scrolla.Africa looks at the other possible departures.

Kamohelo Mahlatsi

Although his contract expires in June 2025, it might not make good transfer business sense to release him from his contract.

But this is a player who completely flopped with just seven games under his belt across all competitions, showing little evidence that he is Chiefs material.

Njabulo Ngcobo

Ngcobo has one year left on his Chiefs contract and in the two seasons he has been at Amakhosi, he has failed to justify why he was the PSL Defender of the Season prior to his Naturena move.

Austin Dube

Another defender who arrived at Chiefs highly rated but went on to flop, making just one appearance last season and 16 in the previous one, Dube is already being linked with a return to Richards Bay.

Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana

The Burundi international spent the better part of last term struggling with injuries and of the seven PSL goals he scored, four were from the penalty spot.

He fell out with Chiefs fans who always booed him for fluffing glorious scoring opportunities and is already reported to be on his way out of Chiefs.

Cole Alexander

The emergence of Samkelo Zwane and the return to form by Siyethemba Sithebe could shut out Alexander, who has become injury-prone.

Phathutshedzo Nange

Nange's contract expires at the end of June and Gavin Hunt wants him at SuperSport United for next season's CAF Confederation Cup.

With Zwane showing little trust in the 31-year-old who featured in just five games across all competitions last term, chances of him staying look slim.