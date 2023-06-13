South Africa: Former PSL Coach Shot Dead at Tournament in Khayelitsha

13 June 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Razeen Gutta

Mike Lukhubene, the former Chippa United and Royal AM coach, was gunned down at the Coke Cup tournament in Khayelitsha, Cape Town on Sunday.

The incident is reported to have occurred around 6 pm in full view of players and spectators.

Although details of the incident are still very unclear, it has been confirmed by multiple reports that Lukhubene and another coach, yet to have been identified, were both killed.

The South African Football Association (Safa) in Cape Town issued a statement on the matter, asking for police to be given an opportunity to investigate.

"Safa Cape Town have noted an incident which took place after the conclusion of fixtures at Site C Lingelethu during Sunday's Safa Cape Town Coca-Cola Cup action," the statement read.

"The President, the Executive, and the Regional Executive Committee, have all been informed of the latest developments and will continue to be kept abreast of developments as and when informed by local law enforcement and SAPS.

"It is imperative to note at this stage that it is believed the incident is entirely unrelated to football matters and the relevant authorities must be given room to investigate the matter in its entirety.

"We implore our football community not to share any information pertaining to the incident, including witness reports or images, both out of respect to the families involved and the pending investigations which no doubt will be well underway already by local authorities."

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.