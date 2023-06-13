South Africa: Former PSL Coach Shot Dead at Tournament in Khayelitsha

Mike Lukhubene, the former Chippa United and Royal AM coach, was gunned down at the Coke Cup tournament in Khayelitsha, Cape Town on Sunday.

The incident is reported to have occurred around 6 pm in full view of players and spectators.

Although details of the incident are still very unclear, it has been confirmed by multiple reports that Lukhubene and another coach, yet to have been identified, were both killed.

The South African Football Association (Safa) in Cape Town issued a statement on the matter, asking for police to be given an opportunity to investigate.

"Safa Cape Town have noted an incident which took place after the conclusion of fixtures at Site C Lingelethu during Sunday's Safa Cape Town Coca-Cola Cup action," the statement read.

"The President, the Executive, and the Regional Executive Committee, have all been informed of the latest developments and will continue to be kept abreast of developments as and when informed by local law enforcement and SAPS.

"It is imperative to note at this stage that it is believed the incident is entirely unrelated to football matters and the relevant authorities must be given room to investigate the matter in its entirety.

"We implore our football community not to share any information pertaining to the incident, including witness reports or images, both out of respect to the families involved and the pending investigations which no doubt will be well underway already by local authorities."