South Africa: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Breaks Down Over 'Missing' King

12 June 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Celani Sikhakhane

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has gone awol and his traditional prime minister doesn't know where he is living, since he is no longer in residence at his palace.

Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu monarch, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, resorted to a public plea calling on the king to come home. Last week in uLundi, Buthelezi raised concerns about the safety of the king and his whereabouts.

"I am told that the king is now staying somewhere in Ballito, north of Durban. I'm asking him to come back home because he is no longer at his palace," Buthelezi said.

During a prayer session at the Methodist Church, he said some people surrounding King Misuzulu pose a danger to him.

But sources revealed that King Misuzulu is renting a villa in Zimbali, Ballito where the security is very tight. Anyone wanting to gain excess needs to receive a code from him.

Soon after he ascended to the throne, a palace in Ulundi that served as a state house for the KZN Premier was upgraded for King Misuzulu's use, as well as the palace in Pongola.

On Saturday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomsa Dube-Ncube found the king at his mother's royal palace of kwaKhangelamankengane in Nongoma.

Dube-Ncube presented King Misuzulu kaZwelithini with a 2023 luxurious black Range Rover P530 HSE, which costs between R3 to R5 million, according to the South African Land Rover website.

Dube-Ncube said she met the king to discuss important issues pertaining to the province, as well as handing over the official vehicle to him.

King Misuzulu's spokesperson Prince Simphiwe Zulu was not available for comment.

