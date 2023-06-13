South Africa: Loan Shark Employee Stabbed and Poisoned, Dies in Hospital

The community of Tsakani is reeling from shock and fear after a loan shark employee, Amelia Mazivila, was robbed, stabbed multiple times, and forced to drink poison on Thursday.

The 24-year-old left home to collect money from her clients, when she was attacked by three armed men on her way home.

The suspects were hiding in the long grass at the Extension 8 soccer ground.

Mazivila's sister, Leah Mkhabela, told Scrolla.Africa that her sister arrived home limping, covered in blood and pleading for help to save her life.

"She told me that she was attacked and robbed of over R12,000. Her body was oozing blood from multiple stab wounds and she was forced to drink a black liquid she suspected to be poison.

"She was more concerned about the poison and tried to vomit it up but she was in too much pain.

"We rushed her to the local clinic and she was later transferred to Pholosong Hospital," Mkhabela said. But Mazivila was certified dead on Friday.

The family is pleading with anyone who might have seen the suspects to come forward.

"Through her business my sister helped many residents who were struggling financially even though she was the middle man working for someone.

"She was only paid R200 a month and didn't deserve to die like that," Mkhabela added.

Ekurhuleni police spokesperson Nelda Sekgobela confirmed that they are investigating a case of murder. "The suspects are still on the run but a police investigation is underway.

"We are calling on anyone with information that may lead to the whereabouts of the suspects to reach out to the police," Sekgobela said.