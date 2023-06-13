South Africa: Written Confession - but Cops Won't Arrest Fraudster!

In her acknowledgement of debt, bookkeeper Caron Egan made a full confession, stating: "I unlawfully and intentionally misappropriated from the creditor." The document was signed on 31 March 2021.

In spite of her confession and that they know where she lives, the cops have still not arrested her.

This is after non-profit organisation Woman and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) discovered its bookkeeper had stolen almost R400,000.

Egan signed an acknowledgement of debt declaration and agreed to pay back the R390,617.26 in one amount. But after making only three payments, totalling R120,000, she simply stopped paying. The non-profit organisation obtained a High Court judgment against her for the outstanding R290,617.26, including interest.

The High Court order, made as long ago as February 2022, instructs the sheriff to attach her movable property, which needs to be done before WMACA can access the property. But she keeps on evading the sheriff.

After the non-profit received the judgment, it added criminal charges against Egan.

Frustrated WMACA director Peter van Niekerk told Scrolla.Africa that police officers have declined to arrest her because they say there is not "enough evidence".

"Our attempts to lay criminal charges have been farcical," said Van Niekerk, who is an attorney at Eversheds Sutherland.

"In summary, the police have closed their file because 'they don't have enough evidence'."

He said their reasoning is that this is a civil matter, and they are not debt collectors.

"Our attempts to convince them to the contrary have fallen on deaf ears," said Van Niekerk.

"If an admission of having misappropriated money is not sufficient evidence, I do not know what is."

The non-profit was sent an SMS message from the SA Police Service which read: "All leads followed up -- case closed. Docket will be re-opened upon new leads."

The text message ends: "Do NOT reply to this SMS".