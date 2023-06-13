South Africa: Man Who 'Captured' Zulu King Claims to Be in Danger

Mpumalanga businessman Jacob Mnisi, accused of capturing King Misuzulu kaZwelithini in order to get a licence to mine on Ingonyama Trust land, is living in fear.

This comes after a controversial KwaZulu-Natal-based professor of music allegedly launched a public call to the Zulu nation to unite and attack Mnisi in many ways to stop his alleged plans of taking over the Ingonyama Trust.

Mnisi has been turned into the Zulu nation's enemy number one by Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi after Buthelezi alleged that Mnisi is controlling the king.

Mnisi has opened a case of intimidation at Malahlenin Central Police Station against Professor Musa Xulu of the Indonsa YeSizwe Cultural Group.

He accuses Xulu of mobilising ambush (Zulu regiments) against him for capturing the land of the Zulu nation via the Ingonyama Trust to get mining access.

"This is after I received a threat to my life that has been authored and circulated by Mr Musa Xulu to different WhatsApp groups including the Indonsa YeSizwe WhatsApp group that have more than 250 participants, which includes amabutho," said Mnisi.

He revealed that Xulu wants him to be attacked and claims that he is stealing the land of the Zulu nation.

He said he is very scared to be anywhere in South Africa because he might get killed by the Zulu people.

Scrolla.Africa has seen the messages by Xulu.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Xulu told Scrolla.Africa that they have serious discussions about Mnisi among the Indonsa YeSizwe.

"Mnisi is full of disrespect to the Zulu nation. He publicly said we are lazy. That is why we are poor yet we have big land. He even said we are tribalists. Look, as the Zulu people we are very welcoming, but once you touch our land you have started a war with us.

"That is what Mnisi has done. He is even trying to capture the Ingonyama Trust by pushing his proxies to lead the board so that he can gain access to our mines and land," said Xulu.

He said that even if they are arrested they don't care because the Zulu people will do anything to protect their land, even if it means they should die.

Mnisi has been under attack since Misuzulu started to make changes to the board of the Ingonyama Trust.

He has been accused by Buthelezi of surrounding the king with women who act as gatekeepers.

During the Methodist Church prayer at Ulundi's Old Legislature building, Buthelezi told congregants that there's a woman by the name of MaNdwandwe who doesn't let anyone near the king without going through her first.

He alleged that MaNdwandwe was planted by Mnisi.

Mpumalanga Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdluli said that he can't comment because he needs to double-check the case and the state of the investigation first.