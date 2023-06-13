Namibia: Nampower U-Turns On Electricity Cuts

National power utility NamPower management and board members resolved to put its plans on hold to disconnect defaulting customers until the end of August 2023.

The decision follows after NamPower and public enterprises minister Iipumbu Shiimi met last Thursday, where government articulated its interventional measures, aimed at assisting the company to collect money owed by its customers.

In a statement issued yesterday, NamPower confirmed meeting Shiimi, noting government's programme to implement needed measures has been put in motion and will run until the end of August 2023.

"The minister will furthermore make the necessary recommendations to government before the end of August on the matter. As such, the public is hereby informed that the disconnections will no longer continue until the end of August 2023.

"Meanwhile, NamPower is once again calling on its defaulting customers to pay their dues to enable the company to continue delivering on its mandate, that of ensuring the security of supply to the country," reads the statement.

Last week, while announcing a raft of key decisions by the executive, deputy information minister Emma Theofelus said cabinet endorsed the proposed short and long-term solutions to address the structural problems in the supply of utilities across the country, which, among others, include the roll-out of prepaid metering systems, review of local authorities' financial status and local authorities' reform.

The national power utility last month stated it was owed a staggering N$1.5 billion, of which N$842 million is overdue.

The utility stressed it is crucial to collect what is owed for the sustainability of the corporation.