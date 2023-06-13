Tanzania: PM Wants Measures to Achieve Pollution-Free Society

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has instructed ministry responsible for environment to closely work with the religious leaders in efforts to review the laws and regulations, which realise noise-pollution-free society.

Majaliwa issued directives while opening the national workshop on effects of noise pollution.

The workshop, which was organised by the National Environment Management Council (NEMC), was attended by different stakeholders including religious leaders from different regions countrywide.

Also, PM counselled the religious leaders to fully participate in the move, adding that their role and involvement was critical and would be highly appreciated by the government and the community at large.

"The goverment acknowledges the religious leaders' efforts to protect the environment and rebukes the immorality in the country," he complemented.

Mr Majaliwa continued saying that the government has faith in the religious leaders and shall always work hand in hand with them in addressing community issues.

In a related development, he congratulated the minister responsible for environment and the committee for coordinating the workshop, and religious leaders and other stakeholders for showing up in large numbers, noting that their participation was a good sign for success of the event.

Prior to PM addressing the workshop's participants, Minister in the Vice-President Office (Union and Environment), Dr Selemani Jaffo, hailed the NEMC and religious leaders for jointly organising the forum.

Addressing the participants, the chairman of the board of trustees of the Inter-Religious Peace Committee of Tanzania, Mr Azim Dewji, among other things, said: "Noises don't compel people to attend in either the church or the mosques."

On his part, Sheikh Alhad Musa Salum, Chairman of the Inter-Religious Peace Committee of Tanzania, commended the government's efforts of promoting peace and reconciliation.

He also opined that ongoing noise pollution from worshiping buildings is as a result of loopholes in the enforcement of existing laws and regulations.

The cleric further noted that God instructed the faithful to be considerate when praying and avoid offending others.

Mufti of Kenya, Sheikh Omary Buya, congratulated the religious leaders for their commendable efforts for introducing inter-religious peace committee, which he argued that was one of the missing 'roots' in the country.

Commenting, Priest Dastan Maboya, said that it was a good thing that the reconciliation process was on the move.

The Environmental Management Act 2004 outlines principles for management, impact and risk assessments, prevention and control of pollution, waste management, environment quality standards, public participation, compliance and enforcement.