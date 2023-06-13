Namibia: People With Albinism Still Alienated - Youth Representative

National Youth Council of Namibia board member Rozaline Joseph says people with albinism are still alienated in Namibia's society and a lot of work still needs to be done to raise awareness on the condition.

"As people with albinism, we are still alienated in the societies that we live in. We are subject to name calling and stigma on a daily basis, to the extent that it has become essentially hard to be integrated into mainstream education," she said.

Joseph, a representative of persons with disabilities on the National Youth Council board, said people with albinism are facing daily challenges.

Her comments are part of her overview of International Albinism Awareness Day today.

The day aims to raise awareness and promote an understanding of albinism across the globe.

According to Joseph, there is a component of mental health that is overlooked that potentially contributes to the societal discrimination that people with albinism are subjected to.

"When raising awareness, the Albinism Association Trust ought to also reach out to people who are not part of the albinism community, as the idea of raising awareness would serve no purpose when it is entirely focussed on persons with albinism," Joseph added.

The day is celebrated annually on 13 June.

It provides an opportunity to look at the challenges people with albinism face and promote their rights and inclusion in society.

The theme for this year's International Albinism Awareness Day is 'Inclusion is Strength'.

Albinism is a rare genetic condition characterised by a lack of pigmentation in the skin, hair and eyes.

Lucia Enkono (23) is a young, unemployed woman with albinism. She says people tend to discriminate against her due to her condition.

"The integrity of potential employers is questionable, as even when they indicate that persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply, they do not actually employ us, and this includes the government.

According to Enkono, potential employers mainly use the phrase "persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply" to appear compliant. Enkono feels the relevant people should follow up to confirm whether these positions are really occupied by people with disabilities.

She urged the Albinism Association Trust to join hands with the public to ensure that the principle of inclusivity is not only a dream, but becomes a reality.