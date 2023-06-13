Kenya: IGAD Expands Countries to Resolve Issues in the Sudan

13 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya has welcomed the expansion of the IGAD Troika on Sudan.

In the new formation that includes Ethiopia and South Sudan, Kenya will now be the Chair of the IGAD Quartet on resolving the crisis in Sudan. South Sudan is also a member.

"Kenya commits to meet the two parties face to face to find a lasting solution to the crisis," said President William Ruto.

He was addressing the media on Monday in Djibouti during the 14th Ordinary meeting of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

In the Session, Djibouti was picked as the new IGAD Chair to be deputised by South Sudan.

Present were presidents Ismail Omar Guelleh (Djibouti), Salva Kiir (South Sudan), Hassan Mohamud (Somalia) and Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ali.

Deputy President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan and Representative of the Chairperson of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government Malik Akar, Executive Secretary of IGAD Workneh Gebeyehu and African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki were also there.

President Ruto said a humanitarian corridor will be established in a fortnight to facilitate the delivery of aid.

"In the next three weeks, we will begin the process of an inclusive national dialogue," he explained.

The Head of State told the meeting that this will give the people of Sudan the right forum to discuss in their diversity the issues and future political dispensation of their country. - Presidential Communication Service

