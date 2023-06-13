Kenya: Demand for Beauty, Furniture, Phone, TV Products High in Rural Areas, Jumia New Report

Nairobi — Kenyans living in rural areas are buying beauty, home, phones, and TVs on Jumia's e-commerce platform, highlighting its importance in last-mile delivery.

Online purchases are competitive in terms of prices as well as diversity of products.

"We are proud to bring a modern and convenient shopping experience to customers located in small Kenyan towns and to give them access to millions of products that are not available locally," Jumia Kenya CEO Charles Ballard said.

"Jumia's development in peri-urban and rural areas of Kenya also shows our commitment to driving economic growth and improving lives through the Internet," Ballard added.

Ballard spoke during the unveiling of the e-commerce report dubbed 'E-Commerce in Rural Areas'.

It highlights how online marketplaces can bring opportunities to underserved rural regions by providing access to millions of products and creating employment.

The report further highlights the crucial role of JForce, a countrywide network of over 25,000 independent sales agents who drive awareness in local communities, inform customers about Jumia's offers, and help them order on the platform.

JForce agents play a crucial role in boosting e-commerce awareness in rural areas and fostering growth and brand adoption.

The agents are their own bosses and earn commissions based on their sales on the platform.

They help rural consumers place online orders, which are then delivered within 2 to 4 days to local pick-up stations where customers collect their orders).

"E-commerce enables all consumers to buy products at the same price whether they live in Nairobi, Meru, or Lodwar. Delivery costs have also decreased over the years, the average delivery cost to rural areas is now around Ksh 300 depending on the item's size," Jumia's Head of Logistics Chrism Nyaga stated.

"Pick-Up Station deliveries have helped reduce prizes and minimize environmental impact," Nyaga said.

Eldoret, Nakuru, Kakamega, Kitale, and Kisumu show the most promising consumer demand, the company said.

Physically present across the country through more than 350 Pick-Up Stations (PUS), Jumia has developed its network of rural Pick-Up Stations to meet the needs of rural consumers.

Its collaboration with over 45 local logistics partners ensures streamlined supply chain operations.

It enables the company to offer competitive and timely delivery options to these rural areas.