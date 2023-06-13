Rwanda: African Athletics Boss Backs Peace Marathon to Attract More World-Class Stars

Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) president Hamad Kalkaba Malboum has emphasized on the need to make the Kigali International Peace Marathon (KIPM) a destination for more athletics stars from across the world.

Kalkaba was among honorary guests who graced the 2023 Peace Marathon that took place in Kigali on Sunday, June 11.

The Cameroonian-born athletics official, who was re-elected CAA president in January, commended Rwanda for organising a successful Marathon event.

Making the annual event more attractive to more world's elite athletes is one of the points that Kalkaba discussed with Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente during their meeting on Monday, June 12.

"We need to attract the world for the next events and we discussed this issue with the Prime Minister," he told journalists after the meeting.

"He is ready to support that event by increasing the prize money and by giving strong support to the federation and to the ministry of sports to make it a very successful and high level sporting event."

On her part, Sports Minister Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju said that they want to make the KIPM reach a World Elite Athletics level, and appreciated officials from the African Athletics governing body for gracing Sunday's event as, she believes, it gave them a picture of how far Rwanda has gone to improve the level of the annual running competition.

"This year's Peace Marathon was attended by 47 countries, including some who came to compete for medals and others who came to run for peace," Munyangaju said.

The minister noted that local officials will be working to improve the KIPM's level in various aspects.

Increasing the prize money, she explained, is one of the indicators confirming Rwanda's will to make the Peace Marathon one of the most prestigious athletics events in Africa.

The new prize money in full marathon ($20,000) from last year's $4,000 ranks the Kigali Peace Marathon third behind Nairobi Marathon in Kenya ($60,000) and Lagos Marathon ($30,000) and in terms of prize money.

Kenyan runners dominated this year's KIPM, bagging 10 medals out of a possible 12, as Rwandan representatives struggled to win any of the medals.

Marthe Yankurije, who plays for Rwamagana Athletics Club, was the only Rwandan who managed to take home a cash prize in the running race, after finishing seventh in the women's half marathon, clocking 1:15:42 in the process.

Kenyan Winfridah Moseti Moraa struck gold in the women's half marathon after crossing the finish line at BK Arena first clocking 1:12:40. She was followed by fellow Kenyans Lilian Jepkemboi Lelei and Susan Chambai Aramisi who bagged silver and bronze medals respectively.